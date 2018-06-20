Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Cheryshev named best player of FIFA World Cup match between Russia, Egypt

Sport
June 20, 1:40 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Cheryshev was also named best player of Team Russia’s previous game at the tournament

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian left winger Denis Cheryshev was named best player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Egypt on Tuesday, the FIFA press service said.

Read also
Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Artyom Dzyuba, and Roman Zobnin (L-R) celebrate scoring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium

Russia takes another home win at 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating Egypt 3-1

Earlier in the day, The Russian national football team snatched another home win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating the Egyptian national squad 3-1 at the St. Petersburg Stadium. Cheryshev scored his team’s second goal.

Cheryshev was also named best player of Team Russia’s previous game at the tournament, against Saudi Arabia, after scoring two goals.

With six points, Russia has a solid lead in Group A; Uruguay is the runner-up with three points. Russia is playing its final group stage match against Uruguay on June 25 in Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
3
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
4
UN chief refrains from predicting result of Portugal-Morocco match
5
US quits UN Human Rights Council — envoy
6
Active Arctic offshore drilling to start after 2019 — Russia’s Energy Ministry
7
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT