Russia’s Cheryshev named best player of FIFA World Cup match between Russia, Egypt

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian left winger Denis Cheryshev was named best player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Egypt on Tuesday, the FIFA press service said.

Earlier in the day, The Russian national football team snatched another home win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating the Egyptian national squad 3-1 at the St. Petersburg Stadium. Cheryshev scored his team’s second goal.

Cheryshev was also named best player of Team Russia’s previous game at the tournament, against Saudi Arabia, after scoring two goals.

With six points, Russia has a solid lead in Group A; Uruguay is the runner-up with three points. Russia is playing its final group stage match against Uruguay on June 25 in Samara.