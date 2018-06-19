Russia takes another home win at 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating Egypt 3-1

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Artyom Dzyuba, and Roman Zobnin (L-R) celebrate scoring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian national football team snatched another home win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating the Egyptian national squad 3-1 on Tuesday night at the St. Petersburg Stadium, which saw an attendance of over 64,460 spectators tonight.

Before tonight’s match hosts Russia topped their Group A with three points after their confident 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow on June 14. Egypt lost its previous group stage match in Yekaterinburg allowing Uruguay to score in the closing minutes of the game on June 15.

Guests Egypt began the match with a strong possession of the ball, while hosts Russia went deep in the defense delivering counter attacks from time to time. However, ten minutes into the match, Russia regained the possession of the ball and launched a series of strikes on the Egyptian net, which either went wide or were saved by goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy.

Both teams gained a high tempo of the game as the opening half rolled on, but it ended scoreless despite numerous shots on the goal on behalf of both sides.

The score was opened two minutes into the second half, when a ball cannoned by Russia’s Roman Zobnin ricocheted off Egypt’s Ahmed Fathi into the right corner of the Egyptian net. Egypt’s own goal put Russia in a 1-0 lead.

Several minutes later a referee handed out a yellow card to Egypt’s Trezeguet for his rough collision with a Russian player.

A minute after the yellow card was flashed the Russians put another ball into the Egyptian net. The goal was scored by Denis Cheryshev from the cross-the-box assist delivered by Mario Fernandes.

The score of 2-0 remained flashing on the scoreboard for about two minutes as Russia’s Artyom Dzyuba cannoned another ball past Elshenawy upping the score to 3-0.

Going on the offense against the Russian goal, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah was hauled down inside the box on the 71st minute of the match and the referee ordered a penalty shot, which the Egyptian striker flawlessly executed putting the score at 3-1.

Russia is playing its final group stage match against Uruguay on June 25 in Samara, while the Egyptian national team is set to take on Saudi Arabia also next Monday in the city of Volgograd.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.