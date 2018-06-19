Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Senegal defeats Poland 2-1 in FIFA World Cup match

Sport
June 19, 20:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 24, Senegal will face the Japanese squad in Yekaterinburg

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Senegal has defeated Poland in a Group H match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup match held at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan triumphed over Colombia 2-1 in another Group H game. Senegal and Japan have gained three points each, while Colombia and Poland currently have no points.

On June 24, Senegal will play against Japan in Yekaterinburg, while Poland will meet with Colombia in Kazan.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
ADVERTISEMENT