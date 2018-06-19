Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah to play in match against Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has made the starting lineup for the group-stage World Cup match against Russia, the Egyptian Football Association’s press service informed.

Петербург перед матчем #RUS - #EGY .#welcome2018 #ЧМ2018 #RUSEGY pic.twitter.com/XlCJHYYWgZ — Welcome2018·com (@welcome_2018) 19 June 2018

The Group A match between Russia and Egypt will take place on June 19 in St. Petersburg. The match will begin at 21:00 Moscow time.

26-year-old Salah missed Egypt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay (0-1), as he was recovering from an injury.

In the current season, Salah has scored 43 goals for Liverpool and has become top scorer of the English Premier League with 32 goals. As part of the Egypt national team, Salah has scored 33 goals in 57 games.

During the first round of the group stage, Russia defeated Saudi Arabia (5-0), while Egypt lost to Uruguay (0-1).