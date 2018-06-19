Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah to play in match against Russia

Sport
June 19, 20:08 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

During the first round of the group stage, Russia defeated Saudi Arabia

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has made the starting lineup for the group-stage World Cup match against Russia, the Egyptian Football Association’s press service informed.

The Group A match between Russia and Egypt will take place on June 19 in St. Petersburg. The match will begin at 21:00 Moscow time.

Read also

Striker Mohamed Salah fit for Egypt’s World Cup group match with Russia

26-year-old Salah missed Egypt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay (0-1), as he was recovering from an injury.

In the current season, Salah has scored 43 goals for Liverpool and has become top scorer of the English Premier League with 32 goals. As part of the Egypt national team, Salah has scored 33 goals in 57 games.

During the first round of the group stage, Russia defeated Saudi Arabia (5-0), while Egypt lost to Uruguay (0-1).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
3
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
4
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
5
Japan’s Princess arrives in Russia with official visit
6
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
7
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT