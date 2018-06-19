Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN chief refrains from predicting result of Portugal-Morocco match

Sport
June 19, 20:11 UTC+3 OSLO

On June 20, Portugal will play against Morocco at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium

OSLO, June 19. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres declined to predict the result of the FIFA World Cup match between his national team, Portugal, and Morocco, which he plans to attend.

Read also
Brazilian footballer Ronaldo at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium

Ronaldo describes his participation in World Cup opening ceremony as "great honor"

"I was never able to make a correct prediction of a result of a football game, so I will not be trying again this time because I am sure that my prediction will be wrong," Guterres said in reply to a TASS question at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo on Tuesday.

The United Nations secretary general, who will make a visit to Russia on June 20-21, is set to hold talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry, address a Valdai International Discussion Club and attend the match set to take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

Portugal’s first group B match against Spain ended in a 3-3 draw, while the team’s final group stage match against Iran will be held in the city of Saransk on June 25.

