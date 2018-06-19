Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian volunteer surprises Sweden’s football team by congratulating them in Swedish

Sport
June 19, 18:24 UTC+3 STOCKHOLM

The man has been learning Swedish for over 9 years

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Tyrin/TASS

STOCKHOLM, June 19. /TASS/. Players of the Swedish football team were surprised during Tuesday’s training in Gelendzhik, when a Russian volunteer performed the Swedish national anthem and offered congratulations on their win over the South Korean team in Swedish, the SVT TV channel reported.

The Russian volunteer’s name is Alexey Lebedev. "No, I live in Moscow, not in Sweden. I have been learning Swedish for over 9 years. I first became interested in the language because of the Eurovision Song Contest and Molly Sanden (a Swedish singer who participated in the 2006 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Bucharest - TASS)", Alexey said.

Read also

English teacher, newly-wed couple, veteran football freestyler: Meet the World Cup fans

In their first World Cup match, the Swedish team beat South Korea with 1-0 score. The match took place on June 18 in Nizhny Novgorod.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara - from June 14 until July 15. During the group stage, Sweden will face two other Group F teams: Germany on June 23 in Sochi and Mexico on June 27 in Yekaterinburg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Putin marks growing importance of gas exports to Europe through Belarus
3
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
4
Large number of IS, Nusra terrorists remain in southern Syria — Russian envoy
5
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
6
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
7
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT