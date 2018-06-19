Russian volunteer surprises Sweden’s football team by congratulating them in Swedish

STOCKHOLM, June 19. /TASS/. Players of the Swedish football team were surprised during Tuesday’s training in Gelendzhik, when a Russian volunteer performed the Swedish national anthem and offered congratulations on their win over the South Korean team in Swedish, the SVT TV channel reported.

The Russian volunteer’s name is Alexey Lebedev. "No, I live in Moscow, not in Sweden. I have been learning Swedish for over 9 years. I first became interested in the language because of the Eurovision Song Contest and Molly Sanden (a Swedish singer who participated in the 2006 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Bucharest - TASS)", Alexey said.

In their first World Cup match, the Swedish team beat South Korea with 1-0 score. The match took place on June 18 in Nizhny Novgorod.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara - from June 14 until July 15. During the group stage, Sweden will face two other Group F teams: Germany on June 23 in Sochi and Mexico on June 27 in Yekaterinburg.