Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Unknown perpetrators have stolen 50 mln rubles (about $787,000) worth of jewelry and luxury items from a Four Seasons hotel suite in Moscow, where famous Colombian singer Juan Luis Londono, better known under his stage name Maluma, was staying during the World Cup, a Russian police source informed TASS.

"Colombian citizen Juan Luis Londono filed a police report in relation to a robbery that took place in his suite at the Four Seasons hotel in Moscow. Among the stolen items are Cartier bracelets and necklaces, several Rolex, Hublot, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches, as well as a Louis Vuitton backpack and handbag. The stolen items have been evaluated at 50 mln rubles," the source said.

According to the source, an unknown person has introduced himself as a guest of the singer and received a duplicate of the electronic key. After the robbery, the perpetrator escaped. The Russian police have initiated criminal proceedings under the article "Theft" of the Russian Criminal Code.