Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow

Sport
June 19, 17:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Unknown perpetrators have stolen about $787,000 worth of jewelry and luxury items from a Four Seasons hotel suite in Moscow, where famous Colombian singer Juan Luis Londono

Share
1 pages in this article
Juan Luis Londono

Juan Luis Londono

© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Read also
Team Colombia's fans

Colombian volunteer fulfills father’s dream by coming to FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Unknown perpetrators have stolen 50 mln rubles (about $787,000) worth of jewelry and luxury items from a Four Seasons hotel suite in Moscow, where famous Colombian singer Juan Luis Londono, better known under his stage name Maluma, was staying during the World Cup, a Russian police source informed TASS.

"Colombian citizen Juan Luis Londono filed a police report in relation to a robbery that took place in his suite at the Four Seasons hotel in Moscow. Among the stolen items are Cartier bracelets and necklaces, several Rolex, Hublot, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches, as well as a Louis Vuitton backpack and handbag. The stolen items have been evaluated at 50 mln rubles," the source said.

According to the source, an unknown person has introduced himself as a guest of the singer and received a duplicate of the electronic key. After the robbery, the perpetrator escaped. The Russian police have initiated criminal proceedings under the article "Theft" of the Russian Criminal Code.

Gallery
15 photo

Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Putin marks growing importance of gas exports to Europe through Belarus
3
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
4
Large number of IS, Nusra terrorists remain in southern Syria — Russian envoy
5
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
6
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
7
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT