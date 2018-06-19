Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japan beats Colombia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup match

Sport
June 19, 17:28 UTC+3 SARANSK

Japan’s national team defeated Colombia 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group H opener in the Russian city of Saransk

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

SARANSK, June 19. /TASS/. Japan’s national team defeated Colombia 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group H opener in the Russian city of Saransk on Tuesday.

Three minutes into the match, Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez blocked the ball heading for an open goal with his outstretched arm and got a straight red card. Japan’s midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored from the penalty spot, putting Japan ahead 1-0.

Colombia’s Juan Quintero equalized the score in the 39th minute while Japanese forward Yuya Osako secured Japan’s 2-1 win in the 73rd minute.

Japan leads Group H with three points. Poland and Senegal will play their Group H match against each other at the Spartak stadium in Moscow later on Tuesday.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

