Japan beats Colombia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup match

SARANSK, June 19. /TASS/. Japan’s national team defeated Colombia 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group H opener in the Russian city of Saransk on Tuesday.

Three minutes into the match, Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez blocked the ball heading for an open goal with his outstretched arm and got a straight red card. Japan’s midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored from the penalty spot, putting Japan ahead 1-0.

Colombia’s Juan Quintero equalized the score in the 39th minute while Japanese forward Yuya Osako secured Japan’s 2-1 win in the 73rd minute.

Japan leads Group H with three points. Poland and Senegal will play their Group H match against each other at the Spartak stadium in Moscow later on Tuesday.

