Over 61,000 fans expected at Russia-Egypt football game in St. Petersburg

Sport
June 19, 18:03 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Famous citizens of St. Petersburg will attend the match

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Over 61,000 people will attend the match between Russia and Egypt at the St. Petersburg stadium on Tuesday, Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Igor Albin informed TASS. According to him, half of the fans attending the match will be Russian.

"We predict that 61,240 people in total [will attend the match]. 32,000 Russians, 6,000 Egyptians, the rest are citizens of other countries," Albin said. 62,548 people attended the first St. Petersburg game between Iran and Morocco. According to the website Welcome2018.com, the stadium can hold up to 65 thousand people.

Famous citizens of St. Petersburg, among them officials and cultural figures, will attend the match.

Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko had bought his tickets before the World Cup began. "I’ve already got my Fan ID and, like many football fans, bought the tickets on the official FIFA website. I will attend the matches that take place in St. Petersburg: of course, Russia-Egypt, as well as Brazil-Costa Rica and Argentina-Nigeria. Of course, I will save all my passion to root for the national team," Drozdenko told journalists earlier.

Italian-born conductor and Artistic Director of the Music Hall Theater Fabio Mastrangelo will also root for the Russian team. "I am rooting for all Russia! I will come to the game with my son; we will both support Russia right there. There is a very good Italian proverb: "Who starts well, continues well", and it is very important that we’ve started this well," Mastrangelo told TASS.

Soloist of the Mariinsky Theater, Honored Artist of Russia and World Cup Ambassador Vasily Gerello told TASS that he would also root for the Russian team. "We really want them to win… I went to Moscow for the opening match, and it was a magnificent celebration. However, the 5-0 euphoria is over now, I would like at least 2-0, but if we win by 2-1, it will also be great. Let’s wish only victory for our team," he noted.

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
