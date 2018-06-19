Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Colombian volunteer fulfills father’s dream by coming to FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 19, 17:06 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

Colombia volunteer Vladimir Juan Marco is working in the Volgograd Arena’s mixed zone

Share
1 pages in this article
Team Colombia's fans

Team Colombia's fans

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

VOLGOGRAD, June 19. /TASS/. Colombia volunteer Vladimir Juan Marco, who came to Russia to work as a volunteer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has fulfilled the dream of his father who was in love with Russia.

"My father loved Russia so much that he named me Vladimir and my brother Andrei," the volunteer told TASS, adding that "he very much wanted to visit your country and now I have made his dream come true."

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Japan beats Colombia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup match

Colombia’s midfielder gets first red card of 2018 FIFA World Cup

France's Raphael Varane commends atmosphere at FIFA World Cup in Russia

However, this is not Vladimir’s first World Cup as four year ago he worked as a volunteer at the previous tournament in Brazil.

"I am working in the Volgograd Arena’s mixed zone. It is an area where players may be interviewed by reporters. We are closely cooperating with FIFA staff, maintaining contact through walkie-talkies," Vladimir from Colombia went on to say. "I think I have been put to this task because I am an experienced volunteer fluent in three languages - Spanish, Portuguese and English," he noted, adding that he planned to study as much of Russian as possible while in the country.

"I like your country though it is very different from mine in many aspects. But girls here are as beautiful as girls in my country," Marco smiled.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

A Group G match, in which England defeated Tunisia 2-1, took place in Volgograd on June 18. The city will also host the match between Nigeria and Iceland on June 22, the - Saudi Arabia - Egypt game on June 25 and the Japan - Poland match on June 28.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
3
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
4
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
5
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
6
Gazprom manages to suspend enforcement of court decision on Naftogaz transit contract
7
Washington's strategy of containing China poses key risk of dividing Asia, experts warn
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT