France's Raphael Varane commends atmosphere at FIFA World Cup in Russia

Sport
June 19, 14:20 UTC+3 ISTRA

France is set to play against Peru in the city of Yekaterinburg on June 21

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

© AP Photo/David Vincent

ISTRA /Moscow region/, June 19. /TASS/. The French national football team received a warm welcome at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the tournament's atmosphere is great, French player Raphael Varane told reporters.

The team, led by manager Didier Deschamps, is staying at the Hilton Garden Inn Moscow New Riga hotel in the town of Istra, taking training sessions at the Glebovets stadium in the Istra District of the Moscow Region. On June 16, France defeated Australia 2-1 in the first Group C match.

"You must understand that we don’t meet locals very often. However, all the staff at the base have been really nice to us. In fact, everybody has been nice, we haven’t faced any issues with people, including fans. The atmosphere at the tournament is great," Varane said.

France is set to play against Peru in the city of Yekaterinburg on June 21 and with Denmark at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 26.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
ADVERTISEMENT
