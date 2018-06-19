France's Raphael Varane commends atmosphere at FIFA World Cup in Russia

ISTRA /Moscow region/, June 19. /TASS/. The French national football team received a warm welcome at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the tournament's atmosphere is great, French player Raphael Varane told reporters.

The team, led by manager Didier Deschamps, is staying at the Hilton Garden Inn Moscow New Riga hotel in the town of Istra, taking training sessions at the Glebovets stadium in the Istra District of the Moscow Region. On June 16, France defeated Australia 2-1 in the first Group C match.

"You must understand that we don’t meet locals very often. However, all the staff at the base have been really nice to us. In fact, everybody has been nice, we haven’t faced any issues with people, including fans. The atmosphere at the tournament is great," Varane said.

France is set to play against Peru in the city of Yekaterinburg on June 21 and with Denmark at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 26.

