World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt

ST.PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Achilles, a white-furred Hermitage male cat reputed to have psychic powers, has predicted that the Russian team will win a match against Egypt during the FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The oracle cat was offered two bowls with food and the national teams’ flags at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. The food was spooned from one package for an accurate prediction. The cat immediately headed to the Russian flag and ate all the food from the bowl.

However, Achilles later puzzled the spectators by eating from the bowl with the Egyptian flag. The organizers are still confident that the cat absolutely made a choice in favor of Russia.

Earlier, the blue-eyed cat was correct in choosing the Russian national team as the winner over Saudi Arabia the 2018 FIFA World Cup’s opener in Moscow on June 14. The World Cup hosts Russia secured a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Achilles had been selected as the animal oracle as he had displayed capabilities for choice, analysis and unusual behavior. Moreover, Achilles is deaf as many white cats are, yet this impairment does not sidetrack the feline and lets him better concentrate on his predictions.

The Hermitage cat was right about the outcomes of three out of four 2017 Confederations Cup matches played in St. Petersburg, including the opening and final matches. His "performance" during the World Cup is a joint project on developing tourism of St. Petersburg and the Hermitage Museum.

Achilles will predict the outcome of the World Cup’s matches due to be held in St. Petersburg on June 22, June 26, July 6 and July 10.