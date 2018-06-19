Belgium, England confirm status of World Cup favorites as they win group stage matches

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Day 5 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia bucked the trend of previous days, with no surprises and heavy favorites getting wins. On Monday, Sweden defeated South Korea 1-0, Belgium hammered Panama 3-0, while England defeated Tunisia 2-1.

Another day of World Cup excitement began with a Group F match between national teams of Sweden and South Korea. It also witnessed a new attendance record of the venue with 42,300 spectators, which outpaced the previous one of 42,100 people set on May 6, when the venue holding 45,000 people, was officially opened.

The winning goal was scored by Sweden’s captain Andreas Granqvist from a penalty spot on the 65th minute. The penalty shot was awarded with the use of innovative VAR (Video Assistance Referee) system. Overall, the Swedes surpassed the South Koreans and deserved to win. Sweden won its World Cup opening match for the first time since 1958 when they crushed Mexico 3-0. Granqvist was named the best player of Monday’s match.

According to Mayor of Nizhny Novgorod Vladimir Panov, International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has commended arrangements made for the match and praised the city and the stadium.

Belgium's clash with Panama started at 6:00 pm Moscow time. The Group G match at the Fisht stadium in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi was attended by 43,257 spectators. Belgium’s forward Dries Mertens unlocked the game on the 47th minute. Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku followed the lead and scored two goals at the 69th and 75th minutes. Lukaku was named the best player of the match between Belgium and Panama.

Belgium’s national team has provided yet more proof that it is not for nothing ranked third in the FIFA rating and is one of its favorites. Roberto Martinez’ team has already had 20 unbeaten games since September 2016.

The third match of the 5th day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup also set an attendance record as 41,064 fans gathered in Russia’s southern city of Volgograd to watch England against Tunisia in a Group G match. The scoring was opened by England’s forward Harry Kane on the 11th minute. Tunisia’s midfielder Ferjani Sassi equalized from the spot on the 35th minute. However Kane’s header on the 91st minute sealed three points for England.

On Tuesday, three matches will he held. Colombia will face Japan in a Group H match in Saransk at 3:00 pm Moscow time. Poland will take on Senegal at Moscow’s Spartak stadium at 6:00 pm Moscow time. Finally, Russia, placed in Group A, is playing its next group stage match against Egypt in St. Petersburg at 9:00 pm.