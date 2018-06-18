Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Striker Mohamed Salah fit for Egypt’s World Cup group match with Russia

Sport
June 18, 21:40 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Russia will face Egypt on Tuesday

© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Egypt’s leading scorer Mohamed Salah is ready to play against the Russian national team in a group game of the FIFA World Cup, coach Hector Cuper told a news conference on Monday.

Russia will face Egypt in a Group A match in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The match starts at 9pm, Moscow time. Salah, who also plays for England’s Liverpool football club, sustained a shoulder injury last month in UEFA Champions League’s final game. On Sunday, he took part in a training session.

Forward Salah is ready to play, Cuper said. He is a key element of the team, the coach said, adding, however, that the team is not only about Salah.

The Egyptian team will face Russia on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. After the crushing victory (5-0) over Saudi Arabia at the World Cup’s opener on June 14 Russia got three points on the board and now lead group A. Egypt lost to Uruguay 0-1.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup are held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.

