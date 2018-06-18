Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Argentina's football team happy about their training base outside Moscow — ambassador

Sport
June 18, 21:12 UTC+3 BRONNITSY (Moscow region)

On June 21, Argentina will face Croatia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Tyrin/TASS

BRONNITSY (Moscow region), June 18. /TASS/. The Argentina national team is impressed with conditions at its training base in Bronnitsy, outside Moscow, Argentina’s Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told reporters on Monday.

The team is training for its FIFA World Cup matches at the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve in Bronnitsy. On Monday, the last 15 minutes of a training session were open for the media.

The ambassador said all conditions for effective training sessions had been created at the base in Bronnitsy. "All football players are overjoyed. I have personally visited the training base and the place where the Argentinian team lives, and I can say that everything is fine," he went on to say.

"Russia has prepared for the World Cup excellently and now the success of our national team at the World Cup depends only on the players themselves," Lagorio said.

"I am not making guesses as to how far our national team will advance. There is a well-known saying that match lasts 90 minutes during which one can lose twice, tie the game three times, and win only one time," the diplomat said. He said he wanted to see the national teams of Russia and Argentina meeting at the very last leg of the tournament, to see the strongest one emerging as the winner.

Read also
Argentina's Lionel Messi handles the ball in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match against Iceland at Spartak Stadium

Argentina’s Messi: Iceland rolled out solid defense impossible to penetrate

The national teams of Argentina and Iceland exchanged spectacular offensives during their Group D opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held on Saturday at the Spartak Arena in Moscow, but finished their duel with 1-1 draw.

On June 21, Argentina will face Croatia in its second Group D match in Nizhny Novgorod.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
2
Argentina's football team happy about their training base outside Moscow — ambassador
3
Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce
4
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
5
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
6
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
7
Russia to show over 300 weapons at KADEX-2018 international arms show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT