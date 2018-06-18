Argentina's football team happy about their training base outside Moscow — ambassador

BRONNITSY (Moscow region), June 18. /TASS/. The Argentina national team is impressed with conditions at its training base in Bronnitsy, outside Moscow, Argentina’s Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told reporters on Monday.

The team is training for its FIFA World Cup matches at the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve in Bronnitsy. On Monday, the last 15 minutes of a training session were open for the media.

The ambassador said all conditions for effective training sessions had been created at the base in Bronnitsy. "All football players are overjoyed. I have personally visited the training base and the place where the Argentinian team lives, and I can say that everything is fine," he went on to say.

"Russia has prepared for the World Cup excellently and now the success of our national team at the World Cup depends only on the players themselves," Lagorio said.

"I am not making guesses as to how far our national team will advance. There is a well-known saying that match lasts 90 minutes during which one can lose twice, tie the game three times, and win only one time," the diplomat said. He said he wanted to see the national teams of Russia and Argentina meeting at the very last leg of the tournament, to see the strongest one emerging as the winner.

The national teams of Argentina and Iceland exchanged spectacular offensives during their Group D opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held on Saturday at the Spartak Arena in Moscow, but finished their duel with 1-1 draw.

On June 21, Argentina will face Croatia in its second Group D match in Nizhny Novgorod.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.