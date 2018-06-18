Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Belgium hammers Panama 3-0 in World Cup group stage match

Sport
June 18, 20:39 UTC+3 SOCHI

Lukaku has been named best player of the match

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku

© Yegor Aleev/TASS

SOCHI, June 18. /TASS/. Belgium has hammered Panama 3-0 in a group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The game was played at the Fisht stadium in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Monday.

Belgium’s forward Dries Mertens unlocked the game on the 47th minute. Romelu Lukaku followed the lead and scored two goals on the 69th and 75th minutes.

Another Group G match will be played later on Monday in the southern city of Volgograd. England will face Tunisia.

Belgium will play their next group stage game vs Tunisia in Moscow on June 23 and Panama will face England in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

Share
ADVERTISEMENT