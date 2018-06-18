Belgium hammers Panama 3-0 in World Cup group stage match

SOCHI, June 18. /TASS/. Belgium has hammered Panama 3-0 in a group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The game was played at the Fisht stadium in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Monday.

Belgium’s forward Dries Mertens unlocked the game on the 47th minute. Romelu Lukaku followed the lead and scored two goals on the 69th and 75th minutes.

Another Group G match will be played later on Monday in the southern city of Volgograd. England will face Tunisia.

Belgium will play their next group stage game vs Tunisia in Moscow on June 23 and Panama will face England in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24.

