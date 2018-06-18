Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UK fan receives $15 fine after brawl on Russian train

Sport
June 18, 19:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, TASS informed that the Russian police had charged two football fans from the UK, who broke a glass door on a Moscow-Volgograd train car, with administrative offences

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Yelets City Court has fined a UK football fan 1 thousand rubles (about $15) for a brawl on a train from Moscow to Volgograd, the court representatives informed TASS.

"The court has found UK citizen Paul Johnson guilty of committing an act of minor hooliganism and assigned him a fine of 1 thousand rubles," the court representative said, noting that "the Englishman has already paid the fine and left the city."

UK blocks over 1,200 hooligans from traveling to Russia for FIFA World Cup

Earlier, TASS informed that the Russian police had charged two football fans from the UK, who broke a glass door on a Moscow-Volgograd train car, with administrative offences. A UK citizen with a valid Fan ID broke a glass on the entrance door of the Moscow-Volgograd train car under the influence of alcohol, injuring himself. He was then hospitalized. Another English fan decided to leave the train after finding out the news of his friend’s hospitalization, and a conflict has broken out when other UK fans tried to stop him. The foreigner did not react to the remarks of the police officer on the train, and did not comply with the legal demand to stop the acts of hooliganism.

"Both citizens have been charged with administrative offences under the Russian Administrative Code: "Appearance in public places in a drunken state". Moreover, the citizen who refused to comply with the demands of the police officer has been charged with the administrative offence "Minor hooliganism, refusal to comply with a legal demand of an official or a person responsible for preservation of public order,"" the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service stated earlier.

2018 World Cup in Russia
