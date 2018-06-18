Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Embassy in UK says it runs out of national flags for fans around Britain

June 18, 20:26 UTC+3 LONDON

LONDON, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in UK has run out of its stock of Russian flags that it was mailing for free to fans from around the UK. This has happened against the backdrop of surging interest in the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup and Russia’s spectacular 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the World Cup’s opening march on June 14.

"We usually get several requests a week to mail national symbols. However, we have received more than 100 over the recent days. We have complied with almost all of them, but they keep coming," an embassy diplomat told TASS.

With this in view, the Embassy made a post on its Facebook account, saying "Dear fans! In last couple of days we received over a hundred requests to provide a Russian flag for the World Cup. We regret to inform you that now we have run out of large national flags, and we can only send tricolor ribbons." Those who want to have tricolor ribbons may email the mission.

The diplomat said that normally the Embassy has enough in stock. National symbols are sent, for example, to school students making a report on Russia or to Russia-related events. However, Russia’s beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 has triggered a surge of interest in Russia’s national symbols.

In comments on these developments, the Embassy said in a tweet that flooding in requests for Russian flags from fans from around the UK are "food for thought for British businesses". The Embassy also wished success to the England national football team, which faces Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.

2018 World Cup in Russia
