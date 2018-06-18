Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Record attendance reached during Sweden-South Korea match in Nizhny Novgorod

Sport
June 18, 18:25 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

The stadium will hold the group stage matches between Argentina and Croatia on June 21

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 18. /TASS/. The Nizhny Novgorod arena has reached record attendance during the match between Sweden and South Korea. According to official data, 42,300 fans have attended the Monday’s match.

Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

The previous record was documented on May 6, during the stadium’s opening match between FC Olympiec Nizhny Novgorod and FC Luch-Energiya Vladivostok, when 42,100 people came in to see the game.

The Nizhny Novgorod stadium, capable to hold 45,000 spectators, was constructed for the World Cup near the Spit of Nizhny Novgorod, at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers.

Besides the match between Sweden and South Korea, the Nizhny Novgorod stadium will hold the group stage matches between Argentina and Croatia (on June 21), England and Panama (on June 24), Switzerland and Costa Rica (on June 27). A 1/8 final game and a quarterfinal will also take place in Nizhny Novgorod.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
