Sweden defeats South Korea 1-0 in World Cup group stage match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 18. /TASS/. Swedes defeated South Korea 1-0 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday.

The winning goal was scored by Sweden’s captain Andreas Granqvist from a penalty spot on the 65th minute. The penalty shot was awarded after an on-field video review by the referee.

Sweden and South Korea faced off each other for the fifth time. The Swedish footballers have a record of three wins over South Korea while the other two matches ended in a draw.

The Swedes won their World Cup opening match for the first time since 1958 when they crushed Mexico 3-0 in Solna, Sweden. Before their match in Nizhny Novgorod, they were winless in their last seven World Cup opening matches (two defeats and five draws).

South Korea has extended its winless streak at World Cups to seven games. Last time, the Asian team won in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa, defeating Greece 2-0. After that, the South Koreans suffered five defeats and ended two games in a draw.

In Group F, Sweden shares the top place with Mexico, which upset reigning champions Germany in a surprise 1-0 win on Sunday. Sweden will play their next game with Germany in Sochi on June 23 while South Koreans will face off against Mexico in Rostov-on-Don on the same day.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.