Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sweden defeats South Korea 1-0 in World Cup group stage match

Sport
June 18, 17:57 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

In Group F, Sweden shares top place with Mexico

Share
1 pages in this article

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 18. /TASS/. Swedes defeated South Korea 1-0 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday.

The winning goal was scored by Sweden’s captain Andreas Granqvist from a penalty spot on the 65th minute. The penalty shot was awarded after an on-field video review by the referee.

Sweden and South Korea faced off each other for the fifth time. The Swedish footballers have a record of three wins over South Korea while the other two matches ended in a draw.

The Swedes won their World Cup opening match for the first time since 1958 when they crushed Mexico 3-0 in Solna, Sweden. Before their match in Nizhny Novgorod, they were winless in their last seven World Cup opening matches (two defeats and five draws).

South Korea has extended its winless streak at World Cups to seven games. Last time, the Asian team won in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa, defeating Greece 2-0. After that, the South Koreans suffered five defeats and ended two games in a draw.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA

Fan support center returns lost passport to Uruguayan fan

Over 52,000 people used free transport between 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities

Russia’s squad fulfils its training plan for World Cup match with Egypt

In Group F, Sweden shares the top place with Mexico, which upset reigning champions Germany in a surprise 1-0 win on Sunday. Sweden will play their next game with Germany in Sochi on June 23 while South Koreans will face off against Mexico in Rostov-on-Don on the same day.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
2
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
3
Portuguese fan arrives in Russia by bicycle for FIFA World Cup
4
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
5
Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval group starts accomplishing missions in North Atlantic
6
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
7
UK fan receives $15 fine after brawl on Russian train
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT