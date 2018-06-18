Fan support center returns lost passport to Uruguayan fan

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS Corr. Veronika Sovetova/. Multilingual fan support center FansHotline24 has found Uruguayan fan Edgardo Fontanarosso Medori, who had earlier lost his passport, head of the center Oleg Semyonov informed TASS.

According to Semyonov, the fan left his passport in a taxi that he took from the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

"The taxi driver’s name is Emil, he told the [taxi company’s] operators about what he found, but they could not reach the Uruguayan for half a day," Semyonov said. "The taxi service reached FansHotline24, and then we started a joint operation of fans, FansHotline24 and taxi operators. First, we posted and reposted the passport copy on social networks, but then we found another way."

The taxi driver found the house where he had dropped the Uruguayan fan off from the airport. "It is clear that this was a usual fan, who found accommodation on the outskirts of Moscow, and the passport wasn’t on his mind - he was walking around on the Nikolskaya [Street], the Manezhnaya Square. In the end, we left him a note with the taxi driver’s number, saying that we have found the passport, and left it with the concierge of the house where the taxi dropped him off," Semyonov told TASS.

The fan got his passport back the next day. "The taxi driver delivered the passport to him during the night. This is not an isolated case, we try to help everyone - for example, the other day we helped a lost Italian to reach Golyanovo. If you see that someone has a problem, that someone may get hurt - don’t just stand there, all fans are friends and brothers," Semyonov stressed.

According to Semyonov, fans from Latin America and Asia are among those calling the hotline most frequently. "Generally, they are the ones who call the hotline for all sorts of reasons. Currently, we are looking for a person who has lost their phone. The phone is blocked, but there is a family photo on the lock screen, they seem like they speak Spanish. Maybe they are Mexican?".