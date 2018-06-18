Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 52,000 people used free transport between 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities

Sport
June 18, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over 52,000 fans and journalists accredited by FIFA have used free transport between the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities within the last week

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Over 52,000 fans and journalists accredited by FIFA have used free transport between the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities within the last week, Russian Ministry of Transport’s press service informed on Monday.

Fans from the waiting list have received more than 10,000 tickets

However, in the past week, many passengers did not return their tickets and did not use their free ride two and more times. The Transport Directorate of FIFA World Cup Russia-2018 will cancel further bookings made by these passengers due to a high demand for free trains, the message informs.

"We will offer those seats to the passengers from the waiting list," the Ministry of Transport noted.

The Transport Directorate calls on all fans who have booked seats on free trains, but chose not to use them, to return their tickets in the personal area of the tickets.transport2018.com website.

In order to travel for free between the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities, it is necessary to have a match ticket and a Fan ID, as well as to register on the aforementioned website, introducing the ticket number. After the registration is complete, the passenger receives a message with his boarding ticket at the email address used to register.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara - from June 14 until July 15. The final match will take place in Moscow, at the Luzhniki stadium.

2018 World Cup in Russia
