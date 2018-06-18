Russia’s squad fulfils its training plan for World Cup match with Egypt

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has fulfilled its training plan ahead of a FIFA World Cup match with Egypt, Head Coach of the Russian squad Stanislav Cherchesov said at a press conference on Monday.

In their opening stage group match last Thursday, the Russian footballers crushed Saudi Arabia 5-0 while Egypt lost to Uruguay 0-1.

"The training is proceeding according to plan and we have fulfilled all the work, which we planned. Today we added work on standard positions because we did not have time for that that yesterday. All the players are involved in the training," Cherchesov said.

Полузащитник @TeamRussia Александр Головин на тренировке pic.twitter.com/QUbEepUm02 — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) 16 June 2018

"We have the time to make all the decisions, nothing depends on the stadium and it is important for us to play qualitatively," the head coach noted.

In Cherchesov’s opinion, the Egyptian team will play in one style. "Somewhere quicker and somewhere slower. Today we will hold a lesson on theory and will study everything. We have our own players, in whom I have no doubts, and that is why there is still time to discuss everything," the head coach said.

The Russian national team will play with Egypt at the St. Petersburg arena at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on Tuesday.

pic.twitter.com/yFmhOZ4saN — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) 17 June 2018

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup are held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.