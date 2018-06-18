Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s squad fulfils its training plan for World Cup match with Egypt

Sport
June 18, 15:37 UTC+3 ¶ ST. PETERSBURG

The national team will play with Egypt at the St. Petersburg arena on Tuesday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has fulfilled its training plan ahead of a FIFA World Cup match with Egypt, Head Coach of the Russian squad Stanislav Cherchesov said at a press conference on Monday.

In their opening stage group match last Thursday, the Russian footballers crushed Saudi Arabia 5-0 while Egypt lost to Uruguay 0-1.

"The training is proceeding according to plan and we have fulfilled all the work, which we planned. Today we added work on standard positions because we did not have time for that that yesterday. All the players are involved in the training," Cherchesov said. 

"We have the time to make all the decisions, nothing depends on the stadium and it is important for us to play qualitatively," the head coach noted.

In Cherchesov’s opinion, the Egyptian team will play in one style. "Somewhere quicker and somewhere slower. Today we will hold a lesson on theory and will study everything. We have our own players, in whom I have no doubts, and that is why there is still time to discuss everything," the head coach said.

The Russian national team will play with Egypt at the St. Petersburg arena at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on Tuesday.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup are held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce
2
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
3
De Mistura calls Russia-Iran-Turkey meeting on Syria ‘very important’
4
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
5
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
6
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
7
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT