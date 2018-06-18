Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin expects Japanese representatives to attend some World Cup games

Sport
June 18, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier reports said Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado planned to come to Saransk on June 19 to attend the Colombia vs Japan match

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes Japanese representatives will arrive in Russia to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Japanese representatives are expected to attend some games," he said. The Kremlin spokesman declined to specify which VIP guests will attend FIFA World Cup matches, adding that "it is up to the Japanese side to comment on the issue." "However, we are expecting Japanese guests here," Peskov concluded.

Earlier reports said Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado planned to come to Saransk on June 19 to attend the Colombia vs Japan match. She will visit Russia as the honorary patron of the Japan Football Association to support the national squad during the World Cup.

Russia is hosting its first ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup. They are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

