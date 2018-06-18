Sochi oracle otter picks Russia as winner over Egypt at World Cup

SOCHI, June 18. /TASS/. Harry, an oracle otter from Sochi, has predicted that the Russian team will win a group stage match against Egypt during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the administration in the Russian Black Sea resort city said.

The Egyptian team will face Russia on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. After the crushing victory (5-0) over Saudi Arabia at the World Cup’s opener on June 14 Russia got three points on the board and now lead group A.

"Harry is very patriotic. For the second time, he predicts the victory of the Russian team, and this time in a match against the Egyptian team. Harry has chosen a ball with our country’s tricolor," director of the Sochi aquarium Zhanna Zazina said, according to the press service.

Earlier, Harry was right about the outcome of the opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Other oracles of the first-ever FIFA World Cup in Russia earlier made their predictions about the outcomes of the matches, including white-furred Hermitage male cat Achilles from St. Petersburg, tapir Cleopatra from Nizhny Novgorod’s Limpopo zoo, hippos Milya and Glyasik from Kaliningrad, raccoon Nafanya from Irkutsk, goat Zabiyaka from Samara, rabbit Pushik from Sochi, whale Puzyr from Anapa and lemur Spartak from Yekaterinburg.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup are held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital. Sochi hosts four matches of the group stage: Portugal vs Spain (June 15), Belgium vs Panama (June 18), Germany vs Sweden (June 23) and Australia vs Peru (June 26).