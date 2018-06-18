Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 18, 14:57 UTC+3

Beauties from all over the world cheer on their teams at 2018 World Cup in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1009954.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1009954.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1009954.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1009954.sliderLength-1}}
Spain's football fans at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
Spain's football fans at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
Spain's football fans at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Mexican fans wearing ushanka hats in the colours of the Mexican national flag seen at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
Mexican fans wearing ushanka hats in the colours of the Mexican national flag seen at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
Mexican fans wearing ushanka hats in the colours of the Mexican national flag seen at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
Football fan supporting Croatia during a 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at Kaliningrad Stadium
Football fan supporting Croatia during a 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at Kaliningrad Stadium
Football fan supporting Croatia during a 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at Kaliningrad Stadium
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russia's fan seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium
Russia's fan seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium
Russia's fan seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A Peru national team's fan shouts prior to the group C match between Peru and Denmark in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
A Peru national team's fan shouts prior to the group C match between Peru and Denmark in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
A Peru national team's fan shouts prior to the group C match between Peru and Denmark in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Fans for Iran seen before the start of the group B match between Morocco and Iran in St. Petersburg
Fans for Iran seen before the start of the group B match between Morocco and Iran in St. Petersburg
Fans for Iran seen before the start of the group B match between Morocco and Iran in St. Petersburg
© AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
Football fan from Saudi Arabia seen in Nikolskaya Street, central Moscow
Football fan from Saudi Arabia seen in Nikolskaya Street, central Moscow
Football fan from Saudi Arabia seen in Nikolskaya Street, central Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A Mexico's football fan dances in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
A Mexico's football fan dances in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
A Mexico's football fan dances in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Spain's football fan with a Spanish national flag painted on her face at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
Spain's football fan with a Spanish national flag painted on her face at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
Spain's football fan with a Spanish national flag painted on her face at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Brazilian football fans outside Rostov Arena before a First Stage Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland
Brazilian football fans outside Rostov Arena before a First Stage Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland
Brazilian football fans outside Rostov Arena before a First Stage Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
A football fan wrapped in a Brazilian national flag near the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow
A football fan wrapped in a Brazilian national flag near the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow
A football fan wrapped in a Brazilian national flag near the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A French fan poses with a person dressed as Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot, in her team's 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 1 match against Australia at Kazan Arena Stadium
A French fan poses with a person dressed as Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot, in her team's 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 1 match against Australia at Kazan Arena Stadium
A French fan poses with a person dressed as Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot, in her team's 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 1 match against Australia at Kazan Arena Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Supporter of the Argentine football team shows thumbs up outside Spartak metro station ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow
Supporter of the Argentine football team shows thumbs up outside Spartak metro station ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow
Supporter of the Argentine football team shows thumbs up outside Spartak metro station ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
An Australian football fan outside Kazan Arena Stadium
An Australian football fan outside Kazan Arena Stadium
An Australian football fan outside Kazan Arena Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Supporter of the Peruvian football team
Supporter of the Peruvian football team
Supporter of the Peruvian football team
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Editors choice
Football fan from Colombia in central Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, June 13
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit June 15, 17:16
Russia’s national football team delights fans, fulfills dream of 11-year-old disabled girl June 14, 23:57
British singer Robbie Williams performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow June 14, 18:30
A fan on the eve of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off June 13, 17:39
A Russian passenger tunes in to watch a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session on a laptop in a car, Crimea, June 7
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square June 08, 18:58
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives for his annual televised question and answer session
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session June 07, 17:42
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1009954'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1009954'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Spain's football fans at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Mexican fans wearing ushanka hats in the colours of the Mexican national flag seen at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
Football fan supporting Croatia during a 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at Kaliningrad Stadium
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russia's fan seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A Peru national team's fan shouts prior to the group C match between Peru and Denmark in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Fans for Iran seen before the start of the group B match between Morocco and Iran in St. Petersburg
© AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
Football fan from Saudi Arabia seen in Nikolskaya Street, central Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A Mexico's football fan dances in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Spain's football fan with a Spanish national flag painted on her face at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Brazilian football fans outside Rostov Arena before a First Stage Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
A football fan wrapped in a Brazilian national flag near the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A French fan poses with a person dressed as Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot, in her team's 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 1 match against Australia at Kazan Arena Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Supporter of the Argentine football team shows thumbs up outside Spartak metro station ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
An Australian football fan outside Kazan Arena Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Supporter of the Peruvian football team
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14. Fans from all over the world came to Russia to cheer on their teams at 2018 World Cup. And beautiful female fans always grab the attention of the World Cup photographers. Here are some of the images showing stunning fans from different countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce
2
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
3
De Mistura calls Russia-Iran-Turkey meeting on Syria ‘very important’
4
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
5
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
6
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
7
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT