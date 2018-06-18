Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup

Spain's football fans at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Mexican fans wearing ushanka hats in the colours of the Mexican national flag seen at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
Football fan supporting Croatia during a 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at Kaliningrad Stadium
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russia's fan seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A Peru national team's fan shouts prior to the group C match between Peru and Denmark in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Fans for Iran seen before the start of the group B match between Morocco and Iran in St. Petersburg
© AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
Football fan from Saudi Arabia seen in Nikolskaya Street, central Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A Mexico's football fan dances in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Spain's football fan with a Spanish national flag painted on her face at Fisht Stadium in Sochi
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Brazilian football fans outside Rostov Arena before a First Stage Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
A football fan wrapped in a Brazilian national flag near the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A French fan poses with a person dressed as Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot, in her team's 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 1 match against Australia at Kazan Arena Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Supporter of the Argentine football team shows thumbs up outside Spartak metro station ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
An Australian football fan outside Kazan Arena Stadium
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Supporter of the Peruvian football team
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS