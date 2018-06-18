Entertainments for World Cup fans on Monday, June 18

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Performers of classical and pop music from Egypt, cheerful DJ sets, and music group presentations at fan areas will be creating the moods for football fans and guest in the host cities of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Monday.

Those who fancy intellectual pastimes will have an opportunity to enjoy themselves at exhibitions featuring architecture, the life of Soviet cosmonauts and the football theme in movies.

The fans who are reluctant to get distracted from sports will be offered yoga at dawn, streetball, and a friendly meet with England fans.

Egyptian musicians and performers are engaged in several cultural events in St Petersburg where Russia plays vs Egypt on Tuesday, June 19. The popular Arab singer Mohamed Hamaki will appear with his dynamic compositions in a show on Petrogradsky Island. The lovers of classical music are welcome to attend a concert by pianist Omar Khairat and the Mariinsky Theater orchestra under the baton of maestro Nader Abbassi.

The grand hall of the Dmitry Shostakovich Philharmonic Society offers music show titled Tchaikovsky Gala timed for the 125th anniversary since the great composer’s death. The program includes fragments of Tchaikovsky’s operas Iolanta, The Queen of Spades and Eugene Onegin, as well as music from the Nutcracker and the Lord’s Prayer from the liturgy of St John Chrysostom.

In the meantime, the city of Volgograd hosts the first game of the World Cup on Monday, with Tunisia to play vs. England.

The Volgograd regional governor has declared public holidays on all the four days that games of the championship will be played in the city. In the morning, the veterans of the local football club Rotor and English fans will have a warmup match at Neftyanik stadium.

Later in the day, Team England meet Team Tunisia.

Dancing flash mobs, masterclasses in various folk crafts, and exhibitions of books and paintings will be held in the parks and gardens adjoining Volgograd Arena. About 1,500 local volunteers will help maintain the festive atmosphere.

"At nighttime, special searchlights will flood the city’s main architectural landmark, the Motherland Monument on Mamayev Mound with special golden light," Alexei Vasin, the director of the Battle of Stalingrad museum-preserve told TASS. "Since Volgograd Arena with the latter’s seating capacity for 45,000 spectators is located at the foot of Mamayev Mound, this will certainly delight the fans."

He added that the Russians who turn up in Volgograd these days, will certainly be amused as well.

Outdoor movie festivals are on offer for the guests and visitors of Yekaterinburg in the Urals. Yeltsin Center, a museum compound named after Russia’s first president, will offer an opportunity to take training in football on playstation and also to play air hockey and kicker in specialized game zones.