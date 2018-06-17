Brazil, Switzerland end their World Cup group stage match in draw

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 17. /TASS/. The national teams of Brazil and Switzerland finished their FIFA World Cup group stage duel in a 1-1 draw.

The match was played on Sunday night in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

The scoring was opened by Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho on the 20th minute. Switzerland’s midfielder Steven Zuber tied the score on the 50th minute.

Earlier on Sunday, another Group E match, Serbia vs Costa Rica, was played in Samara. Serbia won 1-0.

Now, Serbia leads Group E with three points. Brazil and Switzerland share the second place, having one point each. Costa Rica so far has none.

Brazil will play its next group stage match vs Costa Rica in St. Petersburg on June 22. Switzerland will face Serbia in Kaliningrad on the same day.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.