Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brazil, Switzerland end their World Cup group stage match in draw

Sport
June 17, 23:25 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The scoring was opened by Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho on the 20th minute

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 17. /TASS/. The national teams of Brazil and Switzerland finished their FIFA World Cup group stage duel in a 1-1 draw.

The match was played on Sunday night in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Read also
Mexico's Hirving Lozano in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F football match against Germany at Luzhniki Stadium

Mexico triumphs over Germany with 1-0 win at 2018 FIFA World Cup match in Moscow

The scoring was opened by Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho on the 20th minute. Switzerland’s midfielder Steven Zuber tied the score on the 50th minute.

Earlier on Sunday, another Group E match, Serbia vs Costa Rica, was played in Samara. Serbia won 1-0.

Now, Serbia leads Group E with three points. Brazil and Switzerland share the second place, having one point each. Costa Rica so far has none.

Brazil will play its next group stage match vs Costa Rica in St. Petersburg on June 22. Switzerland will face Serbia in Kaliningrad on the same day.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to supply two batches of rocket engines to US
2
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July - newspaper
3
Russian striker Dzyuba: ‘We scored too much’ against Saudi Arabia at 2018 World Cup
4
Glonass-M satellite put into designated orbit - Defense Ministry
5
Brazil, Switzerland end their World Cup group stage match in draw
6
Turkey slams US demand to nix S-400 deal as ‘blackmail’
7
Source: Russian Poseidon underwater drone capable of carrying 2 megatonne nuclear warhead
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT