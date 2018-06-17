Serbia defeats Costa-Rica 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage game

SAMARA, June 17. /TASS/. Serbia has defeated Costa Rica 1-0 a Group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia’s city of Samara on Sunday.

The only goal was scored by Serbia’s defender Aleksandar Kolarov on the 56th minute.

It was the first match for Costa Rica and Servia at world tournaments.

With three points, Serbia leads Group E. Another Group E match will be played later in the day in Rostov-on-Don, between Brazil and Switzerland.

