German fan says Russian roads are on par with German after travelling to Moscow on tractor

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Hubert Wirth, a German football fan who has travelled all the way from Germany to Russia on a tractor to see his national team play Mexico, said he liked Russian motor roads.

Wirth covered a distance of more than 2,500 kilometer from Forchheim in Bavaria to Moscow on a tractor made as far back as 1936. On Sunday, he received a ticket to the match he wanted to see so much from Nikolai Gulyayev, head of Moscow’s Sport and Tourism Department.

"I had no problems with Russian motor roads. They are much like Germany’s. I was stopped by traffic police five times but only to have a picture taken," the German fan told journalists.

"When I arrived to Russia, I asked for a possibility to visit this match and the Moscow city government has given it. I am so thankful for that," he said, adding that the most interesting thing about his journey was to meet with people and make new friends.

The group stage match between Germany and Mexico will be played at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium later on Sunday.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.