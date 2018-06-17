Over one million people visit fan festival in first four days of 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. More than one million people have visited the 2018 FIFA World Cup fan festival venues in Russia’s 11 host cities over the first four days of the tournament, FIFA said on Sunday.

Fan zones are organized in all of the 11 host cities where fans can watch the matches live on large screens. Such a zone has been operating in Moscow, in front of the main building of the Moscow State University, since June 10. It will offer broadcasts of 56 games in a period from June 14 to July 15. It opens three hours ahead of the first match of the day to be closed an hour after the last game. Entry is free. The zone is closed on match-free days.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.