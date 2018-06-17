Messi misses penalty kick, VAR makes debut on day three of FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Day 3 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be remembered for Argentinean football star Lionel Messi’s missed penalty shot, crowds of Peru fans flocking the Russian city of Saransk and the first use of the innovative VAR (Video Assistance Referee) system at a World Cup event.

Saturday’s Argentina vs. Iceland game was among the most anticipated group stage events, with tickets sold out completely already in early spring.

The national teams of Argentina and Iceland exchanged spectacular offensives during their Group D opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held on Saturday at the Spartak Arena in Moscow, but finished their duel with 1-1 draw.

The full-house match at an over 45,000-seat capacity Spartak Arena in the Russian capital kicked off amid dry and sunny weather with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Centigrade (about 74 Fahrenheit).

Argentina’s striker Sergio Aguero was the one to open the score on the 20th minute of the match putting his team ahead of Iceland at 1-0.

However, three minutes later, Iceland did surprise the football fans around the globe as their offensive burst resulted with a netter from forward Alfred Finnbogason, who tied the score at 1-1.

The attention focused on Argentine star forward Messi. He was widely expected to be the hero of the game, but missed a penalty kick in the middle of the second half, and the game ended in a draw.

During the match, Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was spotted smoking a cigar at the stadium, officially declared a smoking-free zone. The images made headlines all over the world, prompting Maradona to issue an official apology on his Facebook page. "Today was a difficult day for the Argentines, with a lot of tension in our debut in the World Cup. Everyone has their way of feeling things. I honestly did not know that no one can smoke in the stadiums. I apologize to everyone and the organization," he wrote.

VAR comes to rescue French team

The French national squad is seen as one of the frontrunners of the current championship. Two years ago, the team was the runner up of the UEFA European Championship and has since further improved its performance. However, France did not look impressive in its first 2018 World Cup game against Australia, despite beating their opponents 2:1.

The game, however, will be remembered as the first World Cup event during which the VAR system was used.

In the middle of the second half, defender of the Australia team Josh Risdon fouled French striker Antoine Griezmann. Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha did not stop the game at first, but on using the VAR, he awarded a penalty, and also yellow carded Risdon. Griezmann converted a penalty kick at the 58th minute. A few minutes later the French defender Samuel Umtiti committed a handball in his own box, and the referee awarded a penalty to the French team. Michael "Mile" Jedinak converted a penalty kick at the 62nd minute. On the 81st minute Paul Pogba scored the winning goal.

Red-white festival in Saransk

The national squad of Peru returned to the World Cup after a 36-year pause, the longest among all the 32 participants of this year’s tournament. No wonder that thousands of Peru fans came to Russia to support their team in its first game, held in the Volga area city of Saransk.

About 13,000 tickets to the Peru vs. Denmark game were bought by fans from Peru, and only about a thousand - by Danish citizens. On the day of the game, red and white flags of Peru could be seen not only near the stadium, but also on the opposite end of the city, where the national team’s training base has been set.

However, despite strong support, Peru lost 1:0. The only goal was scored by Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen at the 59th minute.

One penalty short of record

During the final game of the day, Croatia defeated Nigeria 2:0.

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo scored an own goal 32 minutes into the game. On the 72nd minute, Croatia team captain Luka Modric doubled the lead, scoring a penalty earned by Mario Mandzukic.

It was the fifth penalty kick on Saturday, the biggest number for a single World Cup day since June 24, 1998, when the absolute record of six penalties was recorded.

Frontrunners to make debut on Day 4

The frontrunners of this year’s tournament - German and Brazilian teams - will play their first 2018 World Cup games on Sunday. Germany, the reigning world champions, will take on Mexico at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium at 18:00 Moscow time. The Brazilian team will face Switzerland in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don at 21:00 Moscow time.

Also on Sunday, Costa Rica and Serbia will clash in the Volga area city of Samara at 15:00 Moscow time.