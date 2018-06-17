Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson: Reaching 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow ‘to be miracle’

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The Spartak Stadium in Moscow is a good venue to play football and returning to the Russian capital in July to contest the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy would ‘be a miracle’ for Iceland, Gyfil Sigurdsson, an attacking midfielder for the Icelandic football team, told TASS.

The national teams of Argentina and Iceland exchanged spectacular offensives and showed excellent defense during their Group D opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held on Saturday at the Spartak Arena in Moscow. The teams eventually finished their duel with 1-1 draw.

"It was a fantastic stadium and had a very good atmosphere," Sigurdsson said in an interview with TASS.

The full-house match at an over 45,000-seat capacity Spartak Arena in the Russian capital kicked off amid dry and sunny weather with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Centigrade (about 74 Fahrenheit).

Asked by TASS whether Iceland will be back in Moscow for the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match, Gyfil Sigurdsson said "I don’t expect so, but it would be a miracle if we are."

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the national football team of Iceland is staying in Russia’s southern resort city of Gelendzhik, where they are accommodated and practice for their international championship’s fixtures.

"The training pitch is very nice, the weather is fantastic and the hotel is good," Sigurdsson said after asked whether Iceland was satisfied with the accommodation in Gelendzhik.

Iceland was deemed by many football experts as an underdog of this championship packing many surprises, particularly after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup in France upsetting England on their way to the knockout stage.

Argentina is playing its next Group D match against Croatia on June 21 in Nizhny Novgorod, while Iceland is set to take on their group opponents Nigeria on June 22 in Volgograd.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.