Iceland’s Magnusson set to join CSKA Moscow FC after ‘papers signed’

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Hordur Magnusson, a defender of the national Icelandic team, told TASS he was about to make a move from England’s Bristol FC to Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC as he signed the papers and it was up for the clubs to finalize the details.

"We are still talking about it and obviously we can see what happens in the next few days," Magnusson said. "I have signed the papers so it is just between the clubs now."

"CSKA is a massive club with a good history and they have really good team and all of them are international players," Magnusson added.

A statement from the 25-year-old defender of the national team from Iceland came after his squad’s group stage match with Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The national teams of Argentina and Iceland exchanged spectacular offensives during their Group D opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Spartak Arena in Moscow, but finished their duel with 1-1 draw.

The full-house match at an over 45,000-seat capacity Spartak Arena in the Russian capital kicked off amid dry and sunny weather with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Centigrade (about 74 Fahrenheit).

Argentina is playing its next Group D match against Croatia on June 21 in Nizhny Novgorod, while Iceland is set to take on its group opponent Nigeria on June 22 in Volgograd.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.