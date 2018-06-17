Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Croatia defeats Nigeria 2:0 in FIFA World Cup group D

Sport
June 17, 0:19 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko (L), and Nigeria's Victor Moses in a 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at Kaliningrad Stadium; Croatia won 2-0

Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko (L), and Nigeria's Victor Moses in a 2018 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at Kaliningrad Stadium; Croatia won 2-0

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 17. /TASS/. Thanks to an own goal and a penalty, Croatia clinched the victory over Nigeria in a Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Saturday.

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo scored an own goal 32 minutes into the game.

On the 72nd minute, Croatia team captain Luka Modric doubled the lead, scoring a penalty earned by Mario Mandzukic.

With three points, Croatia takes lead in the Group D, followed by Iceland and Argentina, who have been awarded one point each after a 1:1 draw earlier this Saturday. The Nigerian team has failed to gain any points so far.

During the next group D games, Croatia will take on Argentina on June 21 in Nizhny Novgorod, while Nigeria will face Iceland in Volgograd on June 22.

Show more
