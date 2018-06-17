Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian embassy to UK regrets London has not sent official delegation to World Cup

Sport
June 17, 0:17 UTC+3 LONDON

"We are glad to receive over 600,000 guests from almost all countries of the world, with 10,000 of them from Britain," the embassy noted

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy to the UK regrets that neither members of the royal family, nor an official delegation represents London at the 2018 FIFA World Cup being held in the Russian Federation, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Saturday.

"We agree that sports should be indeed independent from politics. As (British Foreign Secretary - TASS) Boris Johnson has aptly noted, there is no danger for British fans: Russia together with foreign partners has done all for successfully holding the event and providing security for sports fans," the statement said. "We are glad to receive over 600,000 guests from almost all countries of the world, with 10,000 of them from Britain," the embassy noted.

Russia’s diplomatic mission also expressed regrets at the fact that "neither members of the royal family nor an official delegation would represent the British side." "However, this is a sovereign right of each country to determine the level of its participation in the World Cup and the degree of involvement in international contacts," the statement said.

The relations between Moscow and London have sharply deteriorated over the case of alleged poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal convicted in Russia for spying for the United Kingdom, and his daughter Yulia in British Salisbury. On March 14, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of "an unlawful use of force" against her country following the incident. Russian authorities have vehemently opposed accusations against Moscow.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14. The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup, among them Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
