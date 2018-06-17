Iceland’s Magnusson praises team fans’ support at World Cup clash with Argentina

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Sincere support of football fans from Iceland helped the Icelandic national football team to withstand the pressure of Argentina in the opening group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to seal the score at 1-1 draw, Iceland’s defender Hordur Magnusson told TASS.

The national teams of Argentina and Iceland exchanged spectacular offensives during their Group D opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Spartak Arena in Moscow, but finished their duel with 1-1 draw.

"We had our fans with us, but they were few, as we only had about 4,000 people standing to the game," Magnusson said in an interview with TASS. "But we could feel here our fans singing to us and helping us to get this point," he added.

The 25-year-old defender from Iceland praised the organization of the match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Spartak Stadium, noting that the weather was coincidentally nice during the game.

"The weather was good and even better than in our place where we are staying and it was a good timing on the game," Magnusson said. "The pitch was good and the stadium was nice."

The full-house match at an over 45,000-seat capacity Spartak Arena in the Russian capital kicked off amid dry and sunny weather with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Centigrade (about 74 Fahrenheit).

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup the national football team of Iceland is staying in Russia’s southern resort city of Gelendzhik, where they are accommodated and practicing for their next international championship’s fixtures.

Argentina is playing its next Group D match against Croatia on June 21 in Nizhny Novgorod, while Iceland is set to take on its group opponent Nigeria on June 22 in Volgograd.

