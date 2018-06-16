Denmark defeats Peru 1:0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match

SARANSK, June 16. /TASS/. The national team of Denmark defeated Peru with 1:0 win in the group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday in the Russian city of Saransk.

The only goal was scored by Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen at the 59th minute.

The national squad of Denmark is playing its next match against Australia on June 21 in Samara, while Peru is set to face France on the same day in Yekaterinburg.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.