VAR system used for the first time in history of World Cup in a match France vs Australia

Sport
June 16, 15:09 UTC+3

In March last year, the International Football Association Board approved the use of Video Assistance Referee systems

© Sergey Bobylev / TASS

KAZAN, June 16. /TASS/. Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha awarded a penalty to the net of the Australian team after the innovative VAR (Video Assistance Referee) system was used for the first time used in the history of the World Cup in the match Australia-France.

The match of the group stage of the tournament is taking place in Kazan.

In March last year, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which oversees changes of regulations in the sport of football, approved the use of Video Assistance Referee systems.

The VAR system was tested by FIFA in Russia during the 2017 Confederations Cup tournament, held between June 17 and July 2 in four cities across the country, namely at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, the Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan. The innovative technologies are currently used at matches of the professional football clubs’ tournaments in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

2018 World Cup in Russia
