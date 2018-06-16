Ronaldo named best player of FIFA World Cup match between Portugal, Spain

SOCHI, June 16. /TASS/. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the best player of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Spain, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) said.

The match, which took place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, ended in a 3-3 draw with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Spain and Portugal have gained a point each, while Iran is leading Group B with three points after defeating Morocco 1-0. On June 20, Portugal will play against Morocco at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, while Iran and Spain will meet in Kazan.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, is taking place between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay make up Group A, while Group B includes Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C consists of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D includes Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E is composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G encompasses Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.