Morocco’s own-goal gifts Iran with 0-1 win in 2018 FIFA World Cup group match

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The national football team of Iran defeated Morocco 1-0 in their Group B opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held on Friday in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

The game went scoreless both in the first and the second halves, but it was luck for the Iranian team to clinch the victory in the added time with the help of their opponents.

Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz scored a ball past his own goalkeeper in the added time of the match as he tried to defend the net of his team from a free-kick delivered by Iran’s Nordin Amrabat.

Morocco is now set to play against the reigning European Champions, Portugal, on June 20 in Moscow, while Iran is scheduled to face Spain on the same day at the stadium in Kazan.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.