About 600 volunteers came out to help St. Petersburg visitors during Morocco-Iran match

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. About six hundred volunteers are working in St. Petersburg on Friday, on the day of the match between Morocco and Iran. Volunteers are helping fans get around the city and find transport. They also meet the St. Petersburg visitors in the fan zone on the Konyushennaya Square and near the stadium.

"Yesterday was the first day, and it went great, about 100 people were working. Today, as it will be during all match days in St. Petersburg, about 600 volunteers are working in the city. The fans ask for volunteers’ help on many occasions - from asking for directions to reserving a hotel. There was a case when we had to look for a wheelchair for a special needs fan all over the city. Today we also have "the last mile" from the metro to the stadium, where volunteers guide the fans, work in ambulances, provide help with the police if some unexpected issues arise," Deputy Chief of the city’s Volunteer Preparation Center Dmitry Antonov told TASS.

Help to anyone in need

Following the volunteers’ directions, the fans arrive to the city from airports and train stations, where they meet other helpers, who tell them how to get to the most famous attractions of St. Petersburg - the Russian museum, the Hermitage museum, the Peter and Paul Fortress. The volunteers also provide help to "simple tourists", who do not intend to attend the matches.

"Yesterday, I was on duty on the Arts Square in the center of St. Petersburg, and this happened: an Indian photographer came to St. Petersburg for one day. He just wanted to take a walk, but ended up going to the fan zone for the Russia-Saudi Arabia match. In the evening, he decided to go to Karelia, and we reserved tickets together, bought the train tickets and ordered him a taxi," high school student Nikita Gorshkov said.

A veteran invited to Salvador

According to Antonov, over 60% of World Cup volunteers had worked during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. One of such ‘veterans’ is 18-year-old Viktoria Fedorenko, who joined the volunteer movement last year and still successfully passed her end-of-school exams.

"It was an amazing experience for me: I met so many new people, got to know foreigners, and felt like a part of a very important event for our country and for the whole world. I also felt like a part of a huge celebration. This is why this year I applied to become a volunteer without a second thought," Viktoria told a TASS correspondent.

This year she is meeting fans at the Moscow station [in St. Petersburg]. Viktoria chose to work at a transport hub herself - according to her, it is more possible to communicate with fans at train stations or airports. "Today they’ve already asked for a photo together, asked to exchange Instagram usernames, and even invited me to Salvador, saying that they need people like me," Viktoria said.

Friendship is in the air

Although St. Petersburg is a beautiful city to explore, during the matches fans rush to the stadium or to the fan zone. In both places, the volunteers await them. Student Anna Pugacheva, another Confederations Cup volunteer, is working at the fan festival on the Konnyushennaya square for two days in a row. According to her, Russian fans are slightly different from the guests - unlike expressive Latin Americans, they prefer not to paint their faces and bodies, opting for waving the flag and shouting friendly football chants.

Nevertheless, fans of all nationalities are equally friendly, Pugacheva said. "The fan festival is a part of a big event. I see fans not only from our country, I see how they worry, how they support their team… Yesterday [during the Russia-Saudi Arabia match] everyone was very friendly, everyone supported the teams together, there was an atmosphere of friendship," the student noted.