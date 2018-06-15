Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Egyptian goalkeeper named best player of Egypt-Uruguay match

Sport
June 15, 18:58 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Mohamed El-Shenawy has warded off three attacks during his first ever World Cup match

Mohamed El-Shenawy

Mohamed El-Shenawy

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Goalkeeper of the Egyptian national football team Mohamed El-Shenawy has received the title of best player of the match against Uruguay, the FIFA press service informs.

Uruguay edges Egypt 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match in Urals

Uruguay defeated Egypt with 1-0 win during the group stage match in Yekaterinburg. El-Shenawy has warded off three attacks during his first ever World Cup match.

So far, team Russia has taken the lead in Group A, after defeating Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament with a whopping 5-0 score. Team Uruguay placed second, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia following suit.

In the second round, Egypt will face Russia on June 19 in St. Petersburg. On June 20, Uruguay will play against Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don. The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara - from June 14 until July 15.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
