Tapir Cleopatra predicts Sweden's victory over South Korea

June 15, 13:14 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

Tapir Cleopatra at Nizhny Novgorod’s Limpopo zoo has predicted that Sweden will defeat South Korea at the 2018 FIFA World Cup match

Members of the Swedish men's national football team during a training session

Members of the Swedish men's national football team during a training session

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 15. /TASS/. Tapir Cleopatra at Nizhny Novgorod’s Limpopo zoo has predicted that Sweden will defeat South Korea at the 2018 FIFA World Cup match, a spokesperson for the zoo Anna Belyakova told TASS on Friday.

The Swedish team will take on South Korea on June 18 at a stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, located in the Volga Federal District.

World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco

"Tapir loves fruits, and that’s why she was offered two bowls with the delicacy. Although the bowl with South Korea’s symbolics was closer to her, she chose another one - with the symbolics of Sweden. Let’s see if she is right," Belyakova said.

The zoo administration has not thought about a gift for the tapir in case if her choice is correct. "Cleopatra always eats very well and we haven’t thought about a special gastronomical bonus for her, but possibly, we will introduce it," she said.

Cleopatra is everyone's favorite at the zoo as she is kind, nice and easily contacts with visitors, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, other oracles of the first-ever FIFA World Cup in Russia made their predictions about the outcomes of the matches, including white-furred Hermitage male cat Achilles from St. Petersburg, rabbit Pushok from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, whale Puzyr from the southern city of Anapa and lemur Spartak from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup are held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Nizhny Novgorod hosts four matches of the group stage: Sweden vs South Korea (June 18), Argentina vs Croatia (June 21), England vs Panama (June 24) and Switzerland vs Costa Rica (June 27). The city also hosts the Round of 16 and a quarterfinal.

2018 World Cup in Russia
