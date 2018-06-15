World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco

ST.PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Achilles, a white-furred Hermitage male cat reputed to have psychic powers, has predicted that the Iranian team will win a match against Morocco during the FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg on Friday.

The blue-eyed oracle cat, who was offered two bowls with food and the national teams’ flags at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, did not hesitate to eat from the one with Iran’s flag. The teams of Iran and Morocco play in Group B, which also includes the teams of Spain and Portugal.

Earlier, the cat was correct in choosing the Russian national team as the winner over Saudi Arabia the 2018 FIFA World Cup’s opener in Moscow on Thursday. The World Cup hosts Russia secured a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Achilles had been selected as the animal oracle as he had displayed capabilities for choice, analysis and unusual behavior. Moreover, Achilles is deaf as many white cats are, yet this impairment does not sidetrack the feline and lets him better concentrate on his predictions.

The Hermitage cat was right about the outcomes of three out of four 2017 Confederations Cup matches played in St. Petersburg, including the opening and final matches. His "performance" during the World Cup is a joint project on developing tourism of St. Petersburg and the Hermitage Museum.

Achilles will predict the outcome of the World Cup’s matches due to be held in St. Petersburg on June 19, June 22, June 26, July 6 and July 10.