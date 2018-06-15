About 67,000 people visited FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. About 67,000 people have visited the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow on the opening day of the World Cup in Russia, FIFA said in a statement.

The FIFA Fan Fest is taking place on Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) in front of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

The World Cup was launched on Thursday - the Russia team defeated the Saudi Arabia team 5-0 at the opening match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The maximal capacity of the fan zone during the broadcast of the Russia-Saudi Arabia match was about 12,500 people. The general attendance of the fan zone in one day (as of 23:00 Moscow time) was 66,800 people.

The fan zones will be operating in all the cities of the tournament during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and visitors will be able to watch matches on a large screen there. The World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities. The matches in Moscow will be held at Luzhniki and Spartak Stadiums.