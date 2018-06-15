Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 67,000 people visited FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow

Sport
June 15, 11:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

About 67,000 people have visited the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow on the opening day of the World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. About 67,000 people have visited the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow on the opening day of the World Cup in Russia, FIFA said in a statement.

Read also

Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow

The FIFA Fan Fest is taking place on Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) in front of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

The World Cup was launched on Thursday - the Russia team defeated the Saudi Arabia team 5-0 at the opening match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The maximal capacity of the fan zone during the broadcast of the Russia-Saudi Arabia match was about 12,500 people. The general attendance of the fan zone in one day (as of 23:00 Moscow time) was 66,800 people.

The fan zones will be operating in all the cities of the tournament during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and visitors will be able to watch matches on a large screen there. The World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities. The matches in Moscow will be held at Luzhniki and Spartak Stadiums.

2018 World Cup in Russia
