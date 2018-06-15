Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ronaldo describes his participation in World Cup opening ceremony as "great honor"

Sport
June 15, 6:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The long-awaited 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday in the Russian capital of Moscow

Brazilian footballer Ronaldo at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Brazilian football star Ronaldo said it was great honor for him to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday.

"Representing footballers at this beautiful ceremony, in the presence of 80,000 fans is great honor for me. It was amazing, I experienced wonderful emotions when I walked onto the field. Once again, I could feel the energy that inspired me for many years. Thanks everyone, congratulations Russia, go Brazil" he wrote on his Instagram page.

The long-awaited 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday in the Russian capital of Moscow with a spectacular opening ceremony at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 80,000. The opener’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.

Ronaldo, a 1994 and 2002 world champion, finished his sporting career in 2011.

2018 World Cup in Russia
