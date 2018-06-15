Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russians prove they are worthy hosts in World Cup opener — head coach

Sport
June 15, 4:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia opened on Thursday night at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where hosts Russia defeated 5-0 their Group A rivals Saudi Arabia

Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium

Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Team Russia players proved their determination to be worthy hosts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with their spectacular victory over Saudi Arabia in the tournament’s opener on Thursday, Russian Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov said.

Read also

Russia cruises past Saudi Arabia with 5-0 win at 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia opened on Thursday night at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where hosts Russia defeated 5-0 their Group A rivals Saudi Arabia. The legendary stadium has a seating capacity of 80,000, and today’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.

"We proved our World Cup ambitions by deeds. We want to be worthy hosts of the tournament. I’m thankful to the team for fulfilling everything we had planned," Cherchesov said in a Channel One broadcast.

During the post-game news conference, Cherchesov said coaches had efficient methods of treating players from possible "star sickness."

"We have a perfect understanding of why we are here. The tournament does not end with this game. The players must never forget their victory, but they should put it aside and concentrate on the game against Egypt," he said.

Russia, placed in Group A, is playing its next Group stage match against Egypt on June 19 in St. Petersburg, while Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay on June 20 in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
