Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian midfielder Cheryshev named best player of 2018 FIFA World Cup opener

Sport
June 15, 4:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia won the game 5:0, which is the second-highest win ever recorded in a World Cup Opening Match

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian midfielder Denis Cheryshev was named best player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener, held in Moscow on Thursday night.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and other officials attending the Russia-Saudi Arabia game in Moscow

Putin congratulates Team Russia’s coach on victory World Cup kickoff

Cheryshev, who replaced injured Alan Dzagoyev, scored two goals in the game against Saudi Arabia. It was his first FIFA World Cup match and the first two goals for Russia.

Russia won the game 5:0, which is the second-highest win ever recorded in a World Cup Opening Match.

The legendary Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital has a seating capacity of 80,000 and today’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.

The goals in the match were scored in the first half by Yury Gazinsky and Denis Cheryshev. In the second half of the match the goals were scored by Artyom Dzyuba, Cheryshev and Alexander Golovin.

Russia, placed in Group A, is playing its next Group stage match against Egypt on June 19 in St. Petersburg, while Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay on June 20 in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
12
Fans pour into Moscow ahead of World Cup kick off
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian striker Dzyuba: ‘We scored too much’ against Saudi Arabia at 2018 World Cup
2
Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia
3
Russia to use advanced military hardware for first time in Slavic Brotherhood drills
4
Russia’s Dzagoev diagnosed with hamstring injury
5
Putin congratulates Team Russia’s coach on victory World Cup kickoff
6
Russia’s national football team delights fans, fulfills dream of 11-year-old disabled girl
7
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT