Russian midfielder Cheryshev named best player of 2018 FIFA World Cup opener

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian midfielder Denis Cheryshev was named best player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener, held in Moscow on Thursday night.

Cheryshev, who replaced injured Alan Dzagoyev, scored two goals in the game against Saudi Arabia. It was his first FIFA World Cup match and the first two goals for Russia.

Russia won the game 5:0, which is the second-highest win ever recorded in a World Cup Opening Match.

The legendary Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital has a seating capacity of 80,000 and today’s attendance was reported at over 78,000 spectators.

The goals in the match were scored in the first half by Yury Gazinsky and Denis Cheryshev. In the second half of the match the goals were scored by Artyom Dzyuba, Cheryshev and Alexander Golovin.

Russia, placed in Group A, is playing its next Group stage match against Egypt on June 19 in St. Petersburg, while Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay on June 20 in the city of Rostov-on-Don.