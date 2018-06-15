Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Dzagoev diagnosed with hamstring injury

Sport
June 15, 4:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dzagoev was injured midway through the first half of the game, which Russia won 5-0

Russia's injured Alexander Samedov (C) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium

Russia's injured Alexander Samedov (C) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A preliminary medical examination revealed that Russian midfielder Alan Dzagoev has suffered a hamstring injury during the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Team Russia has said in a Twitter post.

Dzagoev was injured midway through the first half of the game, which Russia won 5-0.

"Alan Dzagoev was preliminarily diagnosed with an injury of muscles in the back of the thigh," the post reads. "The length of the treatment will be determined by the results of the upcoming MRI. Get well, Alan.".

2018 World Cup in Russia
